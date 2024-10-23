Cyclone Dana: Govt prepared to tackle situation

The government has made necessary preparations to tackle Cyclone "Dana", which has formed in the Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry announced today.

As part of these efforts, medical teams have been assembled, and volunteers from the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) and the Red Crescent have been placed on standby, according to a media release from the ministry.

Additionally, the ministry has issued directives to upazila administrations to be ready for any cyclone-related emergencies.

Earlier, the ministry held meetings with deputy commissioners (DCs) of coastal districts to ensure cyclone preparedness. Constant communication is being maintained, the release added.