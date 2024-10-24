Bangladesh Navy’s jetty partially collapses at Inani beach due to Cyclone Dana

A section of the Bangladesh Navy's jetty at Inani Beach in Cox's Bazar partially collapsed early today amid rough weather caused by the approaching Cyclone Dana.

Tanvir Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Ukhiya, confirmed that the damage occurred when a barge stationed near the jetty collided with it due to strong waves and turbulent sea conditions.

Local residents reported that the middle portion of the jetty collapsed into the sea between 2:00am and 3:00am.

The Bangladesh Navy built the jetty in 2020 to facilitate international naval exercises. Although the exercises ended on December 7, 2022, the jetty was not removed.

Subsequently, a writ was filed in the High Court, seeking its removal from the ecologically critical area (ECA).

The Bangladesh Environment Movement (BAPA) also submitted a memorandum demanding its removal.

However, the jetty has since been used commercially by MV Karnafuly Express, owned by Karnafuly Ship Builders, sparking dissatisfaction among environmental activists.

Kalim Ullah, secretary of BAPA's Cox's Bazar chapter, reiterated calls to remove the jetty from the ECA.

"The focus should be on dismantling it rather than repairing the damaged section," he said.