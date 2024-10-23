Cyclone 'Dana' intensifies in Bay of Bengal, may impact Bangladesh's Sundarbans

Maritime ports advised to hoist distant warning signal no 2

Cyclonic storm "Dana" has formed in the Bay of Bengal, intensifying from a deep depression, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The storm is expected to move west-northwest towards India's Odisha and West Bengal, with the possibility of further strengthening, BMD Assistant Meteorologist Kazi Zebunnesa told The Daily Star.

While Cyclone Dana is forecast to make landfall between Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning, its outer edges could impact the Sundarbans region of Bangladesh, Zebunnesa added.

There is also a chance that the storm could escalate into a severe cyclone before reaching land.

As of 6:00am today, the cyclone was located approximately 695 km west-southwest of Chattogram port, 620 km west-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 695 km south-southwest of Mongla port, and 645 km south-southwest of Payra port, according to a BMD special weather bulletin.

Winds near the cyclone's centre are currently sustaining speeds of 62 kilometres per hour (kph), with gusts reaching up to 88 kph.

The sea remains very rough near the storm's centre, the bulletin added.

Video of যেভাবে সুন্দরবন ঘূর্ণিঝড় ও জলোচ্ছ্বাস থেকে বাংলাদেশকে বারবার বাঁচিয়ে দেয়

Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal no 1 and hoist distant warning signal no 2.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and deep sea have been instructed to stay close to the coast and take precautions to ensure they can seek shelter quickly if needed.

Rainfall is expected to increase across Bangladesh tomorrow due to the cyclone.

The BMD forecast for the next 24 hours, starting at 9:00am today, predicted rain or thundershowers with gusty winds in most parts of Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, as well as many areas in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Some areas may experience moderately heavy rainfall, it added.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, with a slight decrease in night time temperatures across the country.