Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm: IMD

Likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal tomorrow night

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm this morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is expected to become a severe cyclone before crossing the eastern coast of India between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal, with wind speeds reaching 120 km per hour on Friday (October 25), our New Delhi correspondent reports.

In a bulletin, the Indian weather agency said, "Yesterday's deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward at a speed of 18 km per hour over the past six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm 'Dana'."

"It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning on October 24. It is expected to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25, 2024 as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour," the IMD added.