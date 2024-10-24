Cyclone Dana centered 475km from Payra port as of 6am, moving north-northwest

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3

The severe cyclonic storm "Dana" over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved North-Northwestwards and now lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining Northwest Bay.

At 6:00am today, it was centered about 595 kms Southwest of Chattogram port, 555 kms Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 485 kms South of Mongla port and 475 kms South-Southwest of Payra port.

It is likely to move North-Northwesterly direction further, according to No-9 special bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) this morning.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (289mm) rainfall with gusty or squally wind may occur over North Bay, their offshore islands, chars and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone center is about 90 kph rising to 110 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the system centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No-3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.