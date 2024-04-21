At 42.2°C, Chuadanga records country's highest temp today

Local teens and children take a dip in a pond to beat the summer heat in Utholi village of Jibannagar upazila around 12:00pm on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Photo: Johir Raihan Shohag/Star

Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature in the country at 42.2°C around 3:00pm today.

The region has been sizzling in extreme heat for the last week, disrupting the lives of people.

"The extreme heatwave may continue for several days. The heat may increase further and there is no chance of raining in the next few days," said Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

According to locals, there is no significant difference between night and day temperature. People were seen taking shelter in the shade of trees and bathing in ponds and in water flowing from irrigation pumps.

The district and upazila administrations have issued a heat alert centring the very intense heat.