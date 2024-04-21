Weather
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 21, 2024 09:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 10:19 PM

Most Viewed

Weather

At 42.2°C, Chuadanga records country's highest temp today

Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 21, 2024 09:45 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 10:19 PM
Local teens and children take a dip in a pond to beat the summer heat in Utholi village of Jibannagar upazila around 12:00pm on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Photo: Johir Raihan Shohag/Star

Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature in the country at 42.2°C around 3:00pm today.

The region has been sizzling in extreme heat for the last week, disrupting the lives of people.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Heatwave: Hospitals asked to be prepared, says health minister

"The extreme heatwave may continue for several days. The heat may increase further and there is no chance of raining in the next few days," said Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

According to locals, there is no significant difference between night and day temperature. People were seen taking shelter in the shade of trees and bathing in ponds and in water flowing from irrigation pumps.

Read more

Heatwave: icddr,b, DGHS issue health guidelines

The district and upazila administrations have issued a heat alert centring the very intense heat.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

‘প্রতিবেশী সব রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে শান্তিপূর্ণ সহাবস্থানের মাধ্যমে দেশের অর্থনৈতিক উন্নয়নই লক্ষ্য’

`কিন্তু যেকোনো আগ্রাসী বহিঃশত্রুর আক্রমণ থেকে দেশের সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষার জন্য আমরা সদা প্রস্তুত ও দৃঢ় সংকল্পবদ্ধ।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কাতার আমিরের সফরে সই হবে ৬ চুক্তি ও ৫ সমঝোতা স্মারক: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification