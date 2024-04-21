Heatwave: Hospitals asked to be prepared, says health minister

The authorities concerned of the hospitals across the country have been instructed to be prepared to deal with adverse conditions amid a severe heatwave, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today.

"Due to the severe heatwave, the hospital authorities have been asked not to admit patients under cold cases [not emergency] and keep the hospital prepared," he said while talking to reporters after talking with the directors and civil surgeons of the hospitals across the country.

Elderly persons and children are vulnerable due to the heatwave and we have to face the situation, he added.

Referring to the oral saline, the minister said it is fully under control now and directions were given to inform me in case of an oral saline crisis.

Replying to a question about the condition of Shishu Hospital, the minister said "I have visited the Shishu Hospital and asked the authorities concerned to keep adequate arrangements at hospitals."

Asking whether there is a possibility to extend the holiday of educational institutions, Samanta said "Observing the overall situation, if we think, we will definitely extend the holiday. Children should not be put at risk."