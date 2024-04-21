Heatwave: icddr,b, DGHS issue health guidelines

A man takes splashes water from a tube well in Khulna on Sunday, April 21, 2024 to get some relief from the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Habibur Rahman/Star

In an effort to minimise health risk due to the scorching heat, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and icddr,b today issued some guidelines and urged the public to take caution.

The whole country has been reeling under scorching heat as a very severe heatwave gripped parts of Bangladesh, with maximum temperatures ranging from 40°C to over 42°C in some areas.

"Very severe heatwave is sweeping Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga districts and a severe heatwave is sweeping Dhaka and parts of Khulna divisions and Rajshahi district," said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday.

The DGHS has urged to call 16263 to take telemedicine service within 24 hours if anyone experiences any symptoms mentioned below.

Health risks due to excessive heat

· Feeling uncomfortable

· Dehydration

· Severe headache

· Sleeplessness

· Body aches

· Muscle pain

File Photo/Amran Hossain

· Aversion to food

· Skin lesions

· Kidney and lung problems

· Respiratory problems

· Heart problems

· Heatstroke

· Heat cramps

Those at high risk

· Children

· Elderly person

· Disable person

· Daily wage labour, rickshaw puller, farmer, and construction worker

· People who are overweight

· People with comorbidities like heart disease, high blood pressure

What to do to control heatstroke

· Refrain from going outside and avoid direct sunlight

· Cover head with umbrella, cap or clothes as much as possible when outside

· Wear light-coloured dresses made of cotton or linen

· Drink adequate pure water

· Try eating food easily digested and avoid eating stale, open food

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

· Refrain from continuous exercise during the day

· Take bath multiple times a day or splash water, if possible

· Keep an eye on the colour of urine continuously. If it is yellow or dark in colour, increase the amount of water drinking

· Ensure the environment in the house is not overheated or too humid

· If you feel sick, consult the nearest doctor immediately