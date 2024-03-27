Initiatives taken to make vulnerable island, char dwellers climate-resilient: Saber

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said initiatives have been taken to increase the climate-change resilience of people living in coastal islands and riverine chars.

"The initiatives, taken by the government, will increase the capacity of local people to prepare for climate-related disasters and achieve climate-resilient development. It will directly and indirectly benefit the people living in chars of Rangpur and Bhola districts," he said.

The environment minister made the remarks while speaking at the review meeting of the implementation progress of the projects of the ministry for fiscal 2023-24 at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

Under the project, 900 climate-resilient houses will be repaired to deal with cyclones, storm surge and floods.

Rainwater harvesting system will be installed for 500 families, while 30 solar nano-grids and 20 mini-disaster shelters will be constructed for power supply, he added. Saber Hossain said the initiatives would be taken for ecosystem-based adaptation of coastal and riparian areas and repair/maintenance and strengthening of damaged embankments.

"Climate and disaster risk maps will be developed for selected islands. Volunteers will be imparted training and cyclone preparedness equipment will be distributed."

"Emergency rescue boats or floating ambulances will be arranged. Climate resilient alternative livelihoods will be provided for local people," he said.

Farmers will be trained on climate-resilient agricultural practices and solar-powered refrigerators and irrigation pumps will be installed, the minister said, adding that local government officials will be trained to incorporate climate risk into their operations.

He said four Climate Adaptation Education Centres will be established, and a climate awareness campaign will be implemented. Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Development) Dr Fahmida Khanom, Director General of the Department of Environment (DoE) Dr Abdul Hamid and Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, among others, were present at the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various projects of the ministry. The environment minister directed the officials concerned to take necessary measures to complete the projects within stipulated timeframes.