Prices of diesel, kerosene cut by Tk 2.25 per litre

Petrol and octane prices remain unchanged

The government today reduced the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 2.25 in line with the automated price formula.

As per the new price, the diesel and kerosene price will be sold at Tk 106 per litre from April 1, down from Tk 108.25.

But the prices of petrol and octane were kept unchanged at Tk 122 and Tk 126 per litre respectively.

The government started fixing fuel price for the first time in March.

The ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today issued a gazette notification in this regard.