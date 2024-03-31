Energy
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 05:05 PM

Most Viewed

Energy

Prices of diesel, kerosene cut by Tk 2.25 per litre

Petrol and octane prices remain unchanged
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:51 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 05:05 PM
Govt reduces fuel price
Representational image. File photo

The government today reduced the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 2.25 in line with the automated price formula.

As per the new price, the diesel and kerosene price will be sold at Tk 106 per litre from April 1, down from Tk 108.25.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fuel oil price may decrease as automated pricing kicks in
Read more

Fuel oil price may decrease once automated pricing kicks in

But the prices of petrol and octane were kept unchanged at Tk 122 and Tk 126 per litre respectively.

The government started fixing fuel price for the first time in March.

The ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Related topic:
Diesel and kerosene prices dropFuel price
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

fuel price hike

Riders feel the pinch of fuel price hike

Our fiscal space is narrowing fast

Fuel prices to be cut

global oil price

Oil plunges to 8-month low on strong dollar, recession fears

Fuel price hike

Fuel price hike: Commuters suffer as Ctg buses go off roads

পেট্রল
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ডিজেলের দাম লিটারে ২.২৫ টাকা কমে ১০৬, পেট্রোল-অকটেন অপরিবর্তিত

নতুন দাম আগামীকাল সোমবার থেকে কার্যকর হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের ছুটি ১ দিন বাড়ানোর সুপারিশ মন্ত্রিসভা কমিটির

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification