Energy
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Mar 3, 2024 04:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 04:48 PM

Most Viewed

Energy

Price of 12kg LPG cylinder hiked by Tk 8

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Mar 3, 2024 04:24 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 04:48 PM
Price of 12kg LPG cylinder hiked
File photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) today raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 0.66, setting the new rate at Tk 123.52 per kg, up from the previous Tk 122.86.

This price change will be effective from 6:00pm today, indicating a slight increase in household and commercial expenses.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hefty power bill to weigh on consumers
Read more

Hefty power bill to weigh on consumers

BERC at a press briefing today said that the price for a standard 12kg LPG cylinder will now be Tk 1,482, up from the previous Tk 1,474. This adjustment follows a rational scale across various LPG cylinder sizes, ranging from 5.5kg to 45kg, addressing the need for a proportional price revision across different consumer segments.

Furthermore, the price for "auto gas", the LPG variant used in motor vehicles, has also seen a revision, now priced at Tk 68.05 per litre, a slight increase from Tk 67.68.

Notably, LPG prices marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged. This exception is attributed to its local production and the company's minimal market share, which is less than five percent.

The decision to adjust LPG prices comes in the wake of rising costs in the international market, specifically tied to the increase in the Saudi CP (contract price), which serves as a benchmark for local operators importing LPG primarily from the Middle East.

Related topic:
12kg LPG cylinder pricelpg cylinder price hike
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

lpg cylinder price

LPG price hiked Tk 1.48 per kg

lpg cylinder price

Price of 12kg LPG cylinder hiked by Tk 29

lpg cylinder price

Price of 12kg LPG cylinder hiked by Tk 23

|বাংলাদেশ

বন্যপ্রাণী পাচারের ‘ট্রানজিট’ বাংলাদেশ

প্যাটাগোনিয়ান মারা। কিছুটা খরগোশ ও কিছুটা হরিণের মতো দেখতে এই প্রাণীর আবাসস্থল দক্ষিণ আমেরিকার প্যাটাগোনিয়ার বিশাল এলাকাসহ আর্জেন্টিনার অনেক জায়গায়। এই তৃণভোজী স্তন্যপায়ী প্রাণীটি উপমহাদেশের এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

৮ মাসে সর্বোচ্চ রেমিট্যান্স ফেব্রুয়ারিতে ২.১৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification