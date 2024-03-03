Price of 12kg LPG cylinder hiked by Tk 8

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) today raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 0.66, setting the new rate at Tk 123.52 per kg, up from the previous Tk 122.86.

This price change will be effective from 6:00pm today, indicating a slight increase in household and commercial expenses.

BERC at a press briefing today said that the price for a standard 12kg LPG cylinder will now be Tk 1,482, up from the previous Tk 1,474. This adjustment follows a rational scale across various LPG cylinder sizes, ranging from 5.5kg to 45kg, addressing the need for a proportional price revision across different consumer segments.

Furthermore, the price for "auto gas", the LPG variant used in motor vehicles, has also seen a revision, now priced at Tk 68.05 per litre, a slight increase from Tk 67.68.

Notably, LPG prices marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged. This exception is attributed to its local production and the company's minimal market share, which is less than five percent.

The decision to adjust LPG prices comes in the wake of rising costs in the international market, specifically tied to the increase in the Saudi CP (contract price), which serves as a benchmark for local operators importing LPG primarily from the Middle East.