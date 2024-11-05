Price of 12kg LPG cylinder drops by Tk 1

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder has been set at Tk 1,455 for the month of November, down by Tk 1 from Tk 1,456 the previous month.

The new price will come into effect from this evening, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced.

The price of LPG per kg will now be Tk 121.25, down from Tk 121.32.

Prices of other liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders — from 5.5kg to 45kg — will go up proportionately.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) has fixed at Tk 66.81 per litre for November.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was set at Tk 1,456 for the month of October, up by Tk 35 from Tk 1,421 in September.