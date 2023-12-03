Energy
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 03:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 04:34 PM

Energy

Price of 12kg LPG cylinder hiked by Tk 23

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 03:55 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 04:34 PM
lpg price hike
File photo

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission today set the price of one kg of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at Tk 117.02 for the month of December, up from Tk 115.09 last month.

The new price will be in effect from 6:00pm today.

Including VAT, a 12kg LPG cylinder now costs Tk 1,404, which is Tk 23 more than the previous price of Tk 1,381, BERC Chairman Nurul Amin told a press briefing at the BERC office.

In different areas of Dhaka, LPG has long been sold at prices higher than those fixed by BERC.

The price of LPG used for vehicles also increased to Tk 64.43 per litre, from Tk 63.36.

BERC officials said the LPG price hike was due to the increase in prices in Saudi Arabia.

LPG price reached a record high, Tk 1,498/12kg cylinder, in February this year.

