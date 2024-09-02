News
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 04:58 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 05:28 PM

News

Price of 12kg LPG cylinder raised by Tk 44

lpg cylinder price

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) today fixed the price of a 12kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Tk 1,421 for the month September, a Tk 44 increase compared to the previous month.

The price of LPG per kg will now be Tk 118.44, which was Tk 114.79 last month.

The new price will be applicable from 6:00pm today, according to a BERC notification.

Autogas, which is used in vehicles, will be priced at Tk 65.26 per litre, up from Tk 63.21 per litre last month.

push notification