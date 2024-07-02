LPG price raised by Tk 0.31 per kg

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been raised by Tk 0.31 per kg for the month of July.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission today fixed the price per kg at Tk 113.86, up from Tk 113.55 last month.

As per the new rate, the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder, the most popular form of cooking fuel, will be Tk 1,366, which was Tk 1363 last month.

In June, the 12-kg price was reduced by Tk 30 from the previous month's price.

The auto gas used in vehicles has been raised to Tk 62.70 per litre from Tk 62.53 per litre last month.