The price of bottled Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been reduced by Tk 2.53 per kg for the month of June.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission today fixed the price per kg at Tk 113.55.

As per the new rate, the price of a 12-kg bottled LPG, the most common form of cooking fuel, will be Tk 1,363 -- a Tk 30 less than the previous month's price.

The auto gas used in transports -- will cost Tk 62.53 per litre which was Tk 63.92 last month.