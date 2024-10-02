Price of 12-kg LPG cylinder up Tk 35 in October

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder has been set at Tk 1,456 for the month of October, up by Tk 35 from Tk 1,421 the previous month.

The new price of the essential fuel will come into effect from this evening, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced.

The price of LPG per kg will now be Tk 121.32, up from Tk 118.44.

Prices of other liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders – from 5.5 kg to 45 kg – will go up proportionately.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 66.64 per litre from Tk 65.26 per litre in September.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 percent.

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle Eastern market based on Saudi CP.

LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk 1,498 (per 12 kg cylinder) in the local market in February last year.