LPG price hiked Tk 1.48 per kg

Now customers have to pay Tk 1.48 more for a kilogramme of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission today set the price of a kg LNG at Tk 115.09 up from Tk 113.61 last month.

The new prices will be effective from 6:00 pm today.

With the price increase, retail consumers will now get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,381, including VAT, instead of the previous price of Tk 1,363, a hike of Tk 18 per bottle.

Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders -- from 5.5kg to 45kg -- will go up accordingly, Md Nurul Amin, the chairman of BERC, said at a press briefing at the BERC office in Dhaka.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "autogas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 63.36 per litre (including VAT) from Tk 62.54 per litre.

The increase is Tk 0.82 per litre.

BERC officials said the LPG price hike was due to the increase in prices of Saudi CP (contract price).

LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk 1,498 (12kg cylinder) in the local market in February this year due to the Russia-Ukraine war.