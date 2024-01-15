IT startup Gas Monkey offers home delivery of LPG cylinder

Gas Monkey app showcases LPG gas cylinders of different brands

IT-based startup company Gas Monkey is offering home delivery of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at the prices fixed by the government.

The customers can choose and order their desired brand of LPG cylinder by browsing through the android or iOS app of Gas Monkey.

The company will ensure home delivery and cylinder setup in the quickest possible time, Gas Monkey said in a press release today.

The LPG industry in Bangladesh has grown 15 times in the last 10 years and is expected to grow another 10 times by 2030.

The country uses an average of 90 lakh cylinders every month.

The company currently serves Dhaka metropolis and will soon offer home delivery of LPG cylinders across Bangladesh, said Khondoker Ershad Jahan, founder and chief executive officer of the company.

Gas Monkey reached the milestone of 10,000 customers in its first year of establishment, he said.

"We hope to cover 10 percent of LPG users in the country within the next two years."