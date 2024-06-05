Sylhet flood: Rivers still flowing above danger level

The photo was taken from Shahjalal suburb of Sylhet on June 4, 2024. Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

The rivers in Sylhet were still flowing above the danger level today. Meanwhile, the flood situation has improved slightly.

"Flood situation is improving both in the city and in rural areas," said Sheikh Russel Hasan, deputy commissioner of Sylhet.

"As rainfall reduced and water level of rivers is gradually coming down, flood situation improved slightly. Situation in the low-lying areas may improve further at a slow rate between next 24-48 hours," said a bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre at 9:00am.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board corroborated the same.

"Surma River was flowing 44cm above the danger level at Kanaighat point of Sylhet while Kushiyara was flowing 13cm above danger level at Amalshid point in Zakiganj upazila at 3:00pm today, 25cm and 11cm lower respectively compared to Tuesday," said Dipak Ranjan Dash, executive engineer of BWDB in Sylhet.

Meanwhile, around 80,000 people became freed from inundation as water receded from some areas, according to data of the district administration.

However, around 6.58 lakh people are still trapped in flood affected areas for around a week till yesterday, facing immense sufferings, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, police recovered body of an unidentified girl from flood water in Gadirashi village under Zakiganj upazila on Tuesday evening, said Sukanta Chowdhury, inspector (Investigation) of Zakiganj Police Station.