PM monitoring cyclone situation: state minister

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is constantly monitoring the activities of tackling severe cyclone 'Remal'.

"Over eight lakh people have so far been evacuated to shelter centers as cyclone Remal is approaching the Bangladesh coast. We are trying to send all vulnerable people to shelter as the met office has declared great danger signal No 10," he said after an inter-ministerial meeting on disaster management in the ministry.

Mohibbur said the leaves of all officials and employees of all ministries as well as city corporations and municipalities have been cancelled, he added.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the Bangladesh coast by this evening, he said, adding the main part of the cyclone will cross Bangladesh by midnight.

He said, "We have made all preparations to deal with the disaster. We have the capacity and experience. If everyone follows the instructions, we hope that we will be able to deal with this disaster successfully as before."

The state minister said 7,000 to 8,000 shelters are ready to provide shelter to people. Adequate dry food, biscuits, water, and medical supplies have reached all the shelters," he said, adding the armed forces are also ready.

Secretary of the ministry Kamrul Hasan was present.