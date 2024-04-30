Climate Change
Climate Change

KCC commits to mitigating climate crisis

Photo: Collected

To make Khulna city more livable and climate resilient, Khulna City Corporation has taken up Asia Resilient Cities project.

The project, funded by USAID, will carry out five initiatives in the next four years with Brac as its implementation partner.

The initiatives aim at improving the city's infrastructure and social services; encouraging urban residents to manage sustainable natural resources through government, business and community initiatives; reducing urban waterlogging and drinking-water scarcity; and pollution.

An agreement was signed between the three collaborators at the KCC Nagar Bhaban this afternoon.

At the meeting, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, "Khulna is deeply affected by climate change. However, no solution has been formulated to help its four lakh residents, mostly marginalised. I request all to unite for this cause and make the city more livable."

This initiative looks to ensure that the city is better equipped to mitigate climate change challenges, said Belay Mengistu, director of Office of Population, Health, and Nutrition, USAID Bangladesh.

