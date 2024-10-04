Zahid Hasan at 57: Celebrating the journey of a versatile artiste

Zahid Hasan, one of Bangladesh's most beloved actors, celebrates his 57th birthday today. With a remarkable career spanning over three decades, he has carved a niche for himself in both television and film. Known for his versatile performances and charming screen presence, Zahid Hasan has won the hearts of millions and earned widespread admiration.

From his early days in television dramas to his National Film Award-winning performances on the big screen, Zahid Hasan's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. His effortless ability to bring characters to life—whether in serious, romantic, or comedic roles—has made him a household name.

Born on October 4, 1967, in Sirajganj, the artiste spent his early years enjoying the simple pleasures of childhood. What many may not know is that the actor, adored by millions today, was affectionately nicknamed "Pulak" by his mother—a name that still echoes in the memories of his childhood friends. Even today, those who grew up with him, along with his neighbours, still fondly call him Pulak.

Photo: STAR

Zahid Hasan's first step into the world of acting came during his college years when he joined the theatre troupe Torun Sampradaya Natyadal in Sirajganj. His artistic journey truly began with his debut in the play "Shaat Purusher Rin."

From that moment on, there was no turning back. What started as a budding interest soon blossomed into a deep passion, eventually leading Zahid to national stardom. The stage became his foundation—a place where he could explore characters and develop his craft, skills that later shaped his illustrious career.

After completing his higher secondary education, Zahid felt an irresistible pull toward acting. Determined to pursue his dream, he convinced his family to let him move to Dhaka to chase his passion. However, family obligations tugged at him, and he briefly enrolled at Mymensingh Krishi University to honour their wishes. But the call of the stage and screen was too strong. He soon left university to follow his dream of becoming an actor—a decision that defined the rest of his life.

Upon arriving in Dhaka, Zahid juggled his undergraduate studies while tirelessly seeking opportunities to immerse himself in acting. His passion drove him to explore every avenue, and in the early 90s, he took a significant step by auditioning for Bangladesh Television (BTV). His talent was undeniable, and he soon became an enlisted artiste—marking the beginning of his journey as an actor.

Once enlisted with BTV, new opportunities began to unfold. Zahid quickly found himself acting in various dramas while also joining the prestigious theatre troupe Natyakendra. This dual pursuit allowed him to sharpen his skills both on screen and on stage.

His stage debut under the direction of the renowned Tariq Anam Khan in the play "Bichchhu" earned him critical acclaim and admiration from audiences. With each new role, Zahid Hasan steadily built a legacy that continues to resonate with fans today.

Zahid's television debut in the acclaimed drama "Jibon Jemon" marked the start of an impressive career. He followed this with captivating performances in "Shomapti", "Kashboner Konya", and "Shokhi Bhalobasha Kare Koy", solidifying his compelling presence on screen.

A pivotal moment in Zahid's career came when he had the opportunity to work with the illustrious Humayun Ahmed. This collaboration proved to be a game-changer, reshaping the trajectory of his career. Zahid's performances in some of Humayun Ahmed's most beloved serial dramas—such as "Nokkhotrer Raat", "Aj Robibar", and "Shobuj Chhata"—catapulted him to new heights of popularity. His collaboration with Humayun Ahmed became a defining chapter in his career, paving his way for becoming one of the industry's leading actors.

As Zahid Hasan's presence in television flourished, so did his ventures into film. His talent shone brightly in Humayun Ahmed's 1999 film "Srabon Megher Din", where he portrayed the character Moti, earning critical acclaim and the National Film Award for his compelling performance. This film not only highlighted his acting prowess but also solidified his reputation as a versatile actor capable of captivating audiences on both the small and big screens. Zahid went on to expand his filmography with several notable projects, including "Amar Ache Jol", "Made in Bangladesh", "Shapludu", "Haldaa", and "Projapoti".

An interesting yet lesser-known fact about Zahid is that his silver screen debut was in 1986, in the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka-Pakistan joint production "Boloban", directed by Abdul Latif Bacchu, alongside Notun and Golam Mustafa.

Zahid Hasan did not stop at acting—he also ventured into directing and quickly excelled in this new role. His directorial debut with the mega-serial "Lal Neel Beguni" was a resounding success, showcasing his talent behind the camera. Building on this, he went on to direct other notable serial dramas such as "Ghughu'r Basha" and "Chhonnochhara", each reflecting his creative vision and deep understanding of storytelling.

As Zahid Hasan continues to forge ahead in his illustrious career, he is set to leave his mark on OTT platforms, expanding his reach to even broader audiences.

On this special occasion of his birthday, The Daily Star extends heartfelt wishes to Zahid Hasan for a joyful celebration and a life filled with health and happiness.