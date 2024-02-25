'This is wrong for several reasons’: Pedro Pascal on SAG Award win

In a surprising twist, none of the "Succession" stars managed to secure the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series. Instead, the honour went to Pedro Pascal from "The Last of Us", catching the actor off guard as he openly confessed he wasn't expecting to win.

Undoubtedly, it was a major upset as he triumphed over three "Succession" actors, namely Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, and Matthew Macfadyen, all of whom have been dominating the award season. Billy Crudup, nominated for "The Morning Show", was also in the running.

Culkin and MacFadyen secured victories at both the Golden Globes and Emmys this year, establishing themselves as strong contenders for the SAG win as well.

"The Mandalorian" star, who was a bit tipsy at the event, expressed his astonishment at the outcome, stating, "This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk."

"I might be making a fool of myself, but thank you immensely for this! Being in the union since 1999, this is an incredible honour. To all the nominees, I genuinely appreciate each one of you, even if I can't recall your names right now," said the actor.

Pascal choked back tears while expressing gratitude to his family, but abruptly concluded his inebriated acceptance speech with a candid statement, "I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave."

Pascal is set to reprise his role in "The Last of Us" for the upcoming Season 2, scheduled to begin production this year. However, the show is not expected to return to HBO until 2025.