TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:12 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:21 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

'This is wrong for several reasons’: Pedro Pascal on SAG Award win

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:12 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:21 PM
'This is wrong for several reasons’: Pedro Pascal on SAG Award win
Photo: AP

In a surprising twist, none of the "Succession" stars managed to secure the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series. Instead, the honour went to Pedro Pascal from "The Last of Us", catching the actor off guard as he openly confessed he wasn't expecting to win.

Undoubtedly, it was a major upset as he triumphed over three "Succession" actors, namely Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, and Matthew Macfadyen, all of whom have been dominating the award season. Billy Crudup, nominated for "The Morning Show", was also in the running.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Culkin and MacFadyen secured victories at both the Golden Globes and Emmys this year, establishing themselves as strong contenders for the SAG win as well.

"The Mandalorian" star, who was a bit tipsy at the event, expressed his astonishment at the outcome, stating, "This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk."

"I might be making a fool of myself, but thank you immensely for this! Being in the union since 1999, this is an incredible honour. To all the nominees, I genuinely appreciate each one of you, even if I can't recall your names right now," said the actor. 

Pascal choked back tears while expressing gratitude to his family, but abruptly concluded his inebriated acceptance speech with a candid statement, "I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave."

SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer sweeps big trophies, Barbie snubbed again
Read more

SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer sweeps big trophies, Barbie snubbed again

Pascal is set to reprise his role in "The Last of Us" for the upcoming Season 2, scheduled to begin production this year. However, the show is not expected to return to HBO until 2025.

 

 

Related topic:
SAG awards 2024 resultpedro pascalpedro pascal the last of us
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Why did Pedro Pascal change his real name?

Why did Pedro Pascal change his real name?

Pedro Pascal: A father figure for film-generations to follow

Pedro Pascal: A father figure for film-generations to follow

The Last of Us: A gripping game to TV adaptation

'The Last of Us': A gripping game to TV adaptation

Can HBO’s The Last of Us be a faithful adaptation of the video game?

Pedro Pascal in talks to play Reed Richards

পিলখানা হত্যাকাণ্ডের চূড়ান্ত বিচার দ্রুত শেষ হবে: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

পিলখানা হত্যাকাণ্ডের চূড়ান্ত বিচার দ্রুত শেষ হবে: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

‘এখানে কারও গাফিলতি নেই। বিরাট ধরনের একটা কার্নেজ (হত্যাকাণ্ড) ছিল, সবগুলো একখানে...সঠিকভাবে তদন্ত শেষে এবং বেশ বড় ধরনের বিচারকার্য ছিল। এ সবগুলো একটু সময় নিয়েছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মাতৃগর্ভে থাকা শিশুর লিঙ্গ পরিচয় প্রকাশ করা যাবে না: হাইকোর্ট

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification