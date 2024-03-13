Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and more confirmed for Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Ari Aster, the mastermind behind chilling horror hits such as "Hereditary" and "Midsommar", is set to embark on his next cinematic journey with A24's "Eddington", and the cast lineup couldn't be more promising. Joining the previously announced Joaquin Phoenix are a constellation of stars including Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and more.

With a resume boasting acclaimed works like "Hereditary", Aster has proven himself as a filmmaker unafraid to delve into the depths of the human psyche and terror. Now, with "Eddington", he's poised to push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling once again.

While details about the plot remain shrouded in mystery, speculation suggests that "Eddington" could be a Western, adding an exciting twist to Aster's repertoire. The film will see Aster not only directing but also handling the script, promising a unique vision brought to life on the screen.

Pascal, known for his captivating performances in "The Last of Us" and "Game of Thrones", joins the ensemble alongside Stone, fresh off her second Oscar win for "Poor Things", Their talents, combined with the likes of Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr, promise an engaging on-screen dynamic.

Notably, Darius Khondji, an Academy Award-winning cinematographer celebrated for his work on "Bardo" and "Uncut Gems", will collaborate with Aster for the first time. Production on "Eddington" is set to commence this week.

In addition to "Eddington," Aster and his producing partner Lars Knudsen have a slew of other projects in the pipeline, including the dark comedy "Dream Scenario" and "Death of a Unicorn", starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

