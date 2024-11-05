Why is Dulquer Salmaan trending in Bangladesh?

After a long hiatus from the big screen due to illness and other concerns, Dulquer Salmaan has made a much-anticipated comeback. His previous film, "King of Kotha", was released over a year ago on August 24, leaving fans eager for his return.

Last Friday, Dulquer's latest film, "Lucky Bhaskar", premiered to enthusiastic responses from both audiences and critics. The film has been trending on Google in Bangladesh, reflecting Dulquer's considerable popularity in our country, as fans eagerly search for information about his new release.

"Lucky Bhaskar", directed by Venky Atluri, is a historical crime thriller set in the 1980s. The story follows an ordinary man's rise to greatness, with Dulquer starring alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ayesha Khan.

Following the success of "Vaathi", Atluri announced "Lucky Bhaskar" last year, with production beginning in October 2023 in Hyderabad.

Critics describe the film as a complete package of entertainment, contributing to its warm reception among audiences.

The Times of India rated it 3.5 out of 5, calling it "a good thriller that evokes nostalgia, making it easy for viewers to relate to the lead character." Meanwhile, Times Now praised both Dulquer's performance and Atluri's direction, stating, "The story is told intelligently, making it an enjoyable experience."