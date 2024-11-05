TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 5, 2024 07:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 07:21 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Why is Dulquer Salmaan trending in Bangladesh?

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Nov 5, 2024 07:00 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 07:21 PM
Why is Dulquer Salmaan trending in Bangladesh?
Photo: Collected

After a long hiatus from the big screen due to illness and other concerns, Dulquer Salmaan has made a much-anticipated comeback. His previous film, "King of Kotha", was released over a year ago on August 24, leaving fans eager for his return.

Last Friday, Dulquer's latest film, "Lucky Bhaskar", premiered to enthusiastic responses from both audiences and critics. The film has been trending on Google in Bangladesh, reflecting Dulquer's considerable popularity in our country, as fans eagerly search for information about his new release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Why is Dulquer Salmaan trending in Bangladesh?

"Lucky Bhaskar", directed by Venky Atluri, is a historical crime thriller set in the 1980s. The story follows an ordinary man's rise to greatness, with Dulquer starring alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ayesha Khan.

Why is Dulquer Salmaan trending in Bangladesh?

Following the success of "Vaathi", Atluri announced "Lucky Bhaskar" last year, with production beginning in October 2023 in Hyderabad.

Critics describe the film as a complete package of entertainment, contributing to its warm reception among audiences.

Why is Dulquer Salmaan trending in Bangladesh?

The Times of India rated it 3.5 out of 5, calling it "a good thriller that evokes nostalgia, making it easy for viewers to relate to the lead character." Meanwhile, Times Now praised both Dulquer's performance and Atluri's direction, stating, "The story is told intelligently, making it an enjoyable experience."

Read more

Dulquer Salmaan joins forces with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam for upcoming film

 

Related topic:
Dulquer Salmaanlucky vaskarTrending on Googletrending in bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ serves up five surprise cameos

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ serves up five surprise cameos

4m ago
Urvashi Rautela hospitalised

Urvashi Rautela hospitalised

3m ago

Dulquer Salmaan unveils 'King of Kotha' pre-teaser, introduces cast

1y ago

'Guns & Gulaabs' star Dulquer Salmaan reveals disturbing fan interactions

1y ago
Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ trailer out

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ trailer out

1y ago
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচন ২০২৪

মার্কিন নির্বাচনের প্রভাবে বিশ্ব শেয়ারবাজার ঊর্ধ্বমুখী

নির্বাচনের ফলাফল বৈশ্বিক অর্থনীতিতে বিশেষ করে এশিয়ায় বড় ধরনের প্রভাব ফেলবে বলে আশা করা হচ্ছে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইলেক্টোরাল ভোট: কমলা ১১২, ট্রাম্প ১৯৮

২ ঘণ্টা আগে