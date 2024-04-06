Which Eid films will Puja Chery be watching?

As Eid-ul-Fitr draws near, Puja Chery is poised to captivate audiences with her glamorous performance in Kamruzzaman Noman's "Lipstick". Today, the stunning actress paid a visit to The Daily Star's office, where she was visibly impressed by the wonderful atmosphere.

As part of promoting her film, the actress engaged in photoshoots and shared intriguing insights about her work and other aspects of life.

During her visit to The Daily Star, we wanted to know which films she is eager to watch this Eid. Apart from her movie, she expressed interest in wanting to watch Shakib Khan's "Rajkumar" and the three Sariful Razz starrer films — "Omar", "Deyaler Desh" and "Kajol Rekha".

Reflecting on her promotional activities for the film, despite the recent personal tragedy of her mother's untimely demise, she expressed, "This is the first time that I am promoting a movie without my mother. I might be talking and laughing right now, but internally, my heart is void. I feel her presence and believe she is always right next to me. I won't feel any happiness this Eid without her."

Puja Chery will co-star with Ador Azad in the romantic thriller film "Lipstick". The film's plot revolves around Buchi, a young woman from a village near Dhaka, who harbours dreams of becoming a heroine. She ventures to Dhaka in pursuit of her aspirations, and after completing all the necessary formalities, her dream of becoming a heroine comes true. Her life takes unexpected turns thereafter, leading to a series of twists and challenges.

