We need time to heal: Toya

From being vocal on social media to taking to the streets near Shaheed Minar, actress Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya stood firm with the students in their anti-discrimination movement with a one-demand point, and demanded justice for the unjust killings disguised as 'defense'.

Toya and her husband, Sayed Zaman Shawon, who is also an artiste, both joined the movement. They have also sent aid and volunteered to support flood victims.

We invited the actress for an exclusive photoshoot and a conversation over coffee.

When did it first hit you to take to the streets and join the protest?

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

On July 18, it deeply shook me when I came across a video of a bloodied college student, still in her uniform—a scene no one should ever witness. I couldn't remain silent and called for an end to the violence on social media.

Little did we know how the situation would escalate—internet servers were shut down, and horrifying reports of innocent children being killed on rooftops and inside their homes left me terrified. It was a now-or-never moment for me, and I had to stand up against it. By leaving all fear behind, I joined with the Drishshyo Maddhyom Shilpi Shomaj, formed by the artistes of our industry.

With the interim government under pressure to bring changes immediately, what are your thoughts on the high expectations people have?

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

I believe we need to be a bit more patient and give them time to settle in and understand before expecting changes. However, the anger and frustration accumulated over the past 15 years will take time to heal. Having regained our voices, we are often making things difficult for those in power.

It will take time for people to understand what true freedom of speech is—that it is not spreading hatred or misinformation, but allowing everyone to participate in constructive criticism.

Moreover, we must continue the practice of questioning to prevent any further abuse of power.

As the nation anticipates systemic change, what shifts have you already observed?

Regaining our lost unity, which came at a great cost, is a credit to the students, and we must preserve it. Despite the challenges, the nation's support for flood victims marks a significant move.

If the Chief Advisor secured Tk 1,000 crore in relief with just one meeting, I believe he can drive major changes over time.

Interestingly, someone recently shared an incident where a traffic police officer was depressed because he could no longer receive bribes and thus couldn't pay for land on which he had already put a down payment on. This change reflects a growing sense of conscience among people, who are no longer resorting to bribes. While it may be unfortunate for the officer, it's a sign that citizens are becoming morally stronger.

One major demand in the aftermath was the abolishment of the Cyber Security Act, which significantly impacted press freedom and freedom of speech. Do you support the cancellation of this act?

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

As a victim of cyberbullying myself, I advocate for reforming the law rather than repealing it.

The law should protect individuals rather than harass them. It's also crucial to prevent the spread of propaganda or rumours, especially since the next generation relies heavily on the internet for information rather than traditional textbooks.

Having said that, we should also consider how similar laws are implemented internationally.



What changes would you like to see in the entertainment industry?

A discrimination-free industry where artistes would get work for their abilities and not for favouritism. It is completely my personal opinion based on years of observation. It has been a long-standing issue in the industry that needs to be changed.

Is this why you've taken a break from acting to focus more on brand endorsements for a while?

Partially, yes. However, after 13 years in the industry, I felt it was time for a break. Also, the scripts I was receiving did not meet my standards as an artiste. Nevertheless, my family wants me to return to the screens soon!

On a lighter note, you and your husband both share the same profession. Do you see this as an advantage or a disadvantage?

It's both. The advantage is that you both understand each other's lifestyles and can manage expectations regarding socialising or family time. On the downside, working in the same field and sharing a common circle can limit personal space and conversations since you're already aware of each other's work and situations surrounding it. Life is more interesting with a few mysteries in it (laughs).