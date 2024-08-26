Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 26, 2024 08:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 08:24 PM

75% telecom towers in Feni still non-functional: BTRC

Some 1,008 out of 14,551 towers are inactive in 11 districts
Over 75 percent of the mobile telecom towers in Feni are non-functional as of 5pm today, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

In 11 flood-affected districts, approximately 7 percent of the mobile towers are out of service now.

Of the total 14,551 towers, 1,008 are inactive at present in the flood-affected Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar.

The BTRC said it is trying to resume operation of the affected mobile towers in coordination with the army.

The commission said two speedboats have been deployed in Fulgazi upazila of Feni in coordination with mobile operator Robi and tower operators Summit and Edotco to expedite network restoration efforts.

Additionally, two speedboats have been provided to Sonagazi upazila in the district in coordination with mobile operators Grameenphone and Robi, along with Summit and Edotco, to hasten the restoration of network services.

In Chhagalnaiya upazila, two speedboats have also been allocated to support network restoration operations, coordinated with Grameenphone and Summit and Edotco.

Vehicles have been provided to mobile operator Banglalink in Fulgazi and Chhagalnaiya upazilas to assist with their restoration activities, said the telecom regulator.

Telecom towersfeni floodFlood in 11 districtsBangladesh flood 2024Mobile telecom network in Feni
