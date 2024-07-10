‘We Live in Time’ flaunts Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's chemistry

The first official trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy "We Live in Time", directed by John Crowley, is now out. Set for a limited theatrical release this October 11, this A24-produced film boasts actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's performances as rom-com headliners.

The movie tracks Almut (played by Pugh), a promising chef, and Tobias (portrayed by Garfield), a recent divorcee, across several decades as they discover love following an unexpected meeting.

The film's logline states, "Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together — falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family — a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."

The trailer depicts their relationship evolving over a decade, beginning with Almut accidentally hitting Tobias with her car and culminating in them recounting their meeting to their young daughter.

After jointly presenting the screenplay awards at the 2023 Oscars ceremony, it was announced that actors Pugh and Garfield, known for their roles in "Dune: Part Two" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", would collaborate on the romantic film.

"We Live in Time" is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. During the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, the Paris-based film production and distribution company StudioCanal finalised a deal to sell the movie to A24 for distribution in the United States.

Nick Payne, known for his work as a writer on "The Crown" and for penning Netflix's 2021 romantic comedy "The Last Letter From Your Lover", wrote the screenplay and developed the script in collaboration with StudioCanal for "We Live in Time".

Benedict Cumberbatch's production company SunnyMarch, along with Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley, serve as executive producers for the film. Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin are also producers for StudioCanal.