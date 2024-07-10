‘Gladiator II’ trailer: Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal cross swords, Denzel Washington rules

The Colosseum has come to life once again, after 24 years, featuring actors Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal facing off in the arena. On Tuesday, the trailer for "Gladiator II" was released, providing a glimpse into Ridley Scott's thrilling sequel to the iconic 2000 film "Gladiator". The movie also features Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Denzel Washington in key roles.

The trailer opens with Lucius (Mescal), the grandson of former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius (portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix). Lucius, who was depicted as a child in the original "Gladiator", recalls how the slave Maximus (played by Russell Crowe) avenged Emperor Marcus. In the sequel, Lucius is shown residing in the northern African region of Numidia, where his mother sent him to keep him away from the Roman Empire's grasp. However, events lead him back to Rome, now as a gladiator.

He reconnects with his mother, who hands him Maximus' ring, symbolising the enduring legacy of Maximus. Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), a Roman general trained by Maximus, then appears. Lucius and Marcus eventually face off in the Colosseum. Denzel Washington shines as a powerful and affluent figure, standing out as the most striking element of the trailer.

In the first film, Maximus, a Roman general, is betrayed by Commodus and sold into slavery. He becomes a gladiator to avenge his family's murder and ends up saving Lucius and Lucilla. Released in 2000, "Gladiator" received 11 Oscar nominations and won awards for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

"Gladiator II" is set to hit theatres this upcoming November 15.