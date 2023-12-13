Denzel Washington's casting as Hannibal sparks controversy

The casting of Denzel Washington as the ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal in Antoine Fuqua's upcoming Netflix movie has ignited a contentious debate in Tunisia, the homeland of Hannibal.

Reports from the French newspaper Courrier International shed light on the backlash originating from Tunisian media and members of the parliament over the portrayal of Hannibal as a Black African figure. Yassine Mami, a member of Parliament, argued that Hannibal, born in Carthage (modern-day Tunis) around 247 BC, was of West Asian Semitic origin. Mami emphasised the potential historical misrepresentation, calling for a definitive stance on the matter.

Tunisia Culture Minister Hayet Ketat-Guermazi acknowledged the film's fictional nature and Netflix's creative licence but recognised Hannibal as a significant historical figure from Tunisia. Ketat-Guermazi is currently engaged in discussions with Netflix, aiming to have parts of the movie filmed in Tunisia, intending to boost the country's appeal for international film productions.

This controversy in Tunisia mirrors similar global debates surrounding historical accuracy in casting choices, reminiscent of the outcry in Egypt concerning the casting of actress Adele James, of British-Jamaican heritage, as Cleopatra in Netflix's Queen Cleopatra. Egyptian academics protested against the portrayal of Cleopatra, contesting her depiction as not being of Black descent.

The untitled Netflix production, scripted by John Logan, delves into Hannibal's life during the Second Punic War, focusing on his leadership as a military commander directing the Carthaginians against the Roman Republic.

Despite the fervour sparked by Washington's casting, there has been no official response from Netflix, Denzel Washington, or Antoine Fuqua regarding the controversy. This project reunites Fuqua and Washington after their collaboration on "The Equaliser 3", and Denzel Washington is also involved in the forthcoming sequel to Ridley Scott's "Gladiator".