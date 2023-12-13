‘Bridgerton’ season 3 to premiere in two parts in 2024

Netflix's popular regency drama, "Bridgerton", is set to make a grand return with its third season, and fans should mark their calendars for a two-part release. The streaming service officially announced the release of the initial four episodes on May 16, with the subsequent release of the last four episodes set to follow nearly a month later on June 13.

The upcoming season will branch out from its predecessors, leaping forward to Julia Quinn's fourth novel, which will delve into the intricate love story between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

In prior seasons, there were indications of Penelope's unreciprocated feelings for Colin, reaching a climax with her heartbreak upon overhearing his declaration never to court her. Nevertheless, the synopsis for the upcoming season suggests a scandalous twist in Penelope's London season, as she embraces newfound independence.

Conversely, Colin finds himself "disheartened" by Penelope's apparent aloofness and extends an offer to mentor her, intending to guide her in exuding confidence to secure a husband. Yet, as his lessons propel unexpected results, Colin grapples with the realisation that his feelings for Penelope may transcend mere friendship.

Having premiered its second season on March 25, 2022, viewers will have waited over two years to immerse themselves again in the opulent world of Bridgerton.