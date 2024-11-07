Luca Guadagnino to lead Marrakech jury with Akhtar, Elordi, Garfield and others

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has been named the jury president for the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival, taking over from Thomas Vinterberg, who withdrew from the role due to family matters.

Guadagnino will be accompanied on the jury by director Ali Abbasi ("The Apprentice"), Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar ("The Archies"), American actress Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood"), Belgian actress Virginie Efira ("Paris Memories"), Australian actor Jacob Elordi ("Priscilla"), British-American actor Andrew Garfield ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Moroccan actress Nadia Kounda ("Summer Days"), and Argentine director Santiago Mitre ("Argentina, 1985").

According to Deadline, Guadagnino became a part of the festival after the release of "Queer", starring Daniel Craig, adding to his impressive filmography that includes acclaimed works like "Call Me By Your Name" and "Challengers".

"The first time I landed in the great city of Marrakech, it was because of this amazing festival and since then for me, the city and cinema are indissolubly connected. My Arab DNA is really, really engraved in the amazing powers of the festival of Marrakech and it is a tremendous honour to lead a wonderful jury for the 21st edition," he further stated.

The jury will present the 21st edition's Étoile d'Or to one of the 14 first and second films in competition, following last year's winner, "The Mother of All Lies" by Asmae El Moudir, chosen by a jury led by Jessica Chastain.

This year's Marrakech International Film Festival will take place from November 29 to December 7.