‘Stranger Things 5’ new teaser confirms episode titles and 2025 premiere

Netflix announced yesterday that the fifth and final season of the widely acclaimed "Stranger Things" is all set to premiere in 2025. In celebration of November 6, 1983 — known as "Stranger Things Day" for the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared into the Upside Down — Netflix also released a video unveiling the titles of the last eight episodes, which will wrap up the supernatural saga set in Hawkins, Indiana.

The episode titles that have been revealed in the announcement video are: "The Crawl", "The Vanishing of...", "The Turnbow Trap", "Sorcerer", "Shock Jock", "Escape from Camazotz", "The Bridge", and "The Rightside Up".

A few of these titles reference previous episodes, for instance, "The Vanishing of…" — with the full name hidden — is similar to the name of the pilot episode, "The Vanishing of Will Byers". Online fans have speculated that the new abducted character might be Holly Wheeler, Mike's younger sister, who is rumoured to have been recast with "Evil Dead Rise" actor Nell Fisher. However, Netflix has not confirmed this officially.

The Season 1 finale was called "The Upside Down", referencing the eerie alternate dimension linked to Hawkins, making the final episode's title, "The Rightside Up", a fitting mirror. Additionally, the title of the second-to-last episode, "The Bridge", brings to mind intriguing titles like "The Piggyback" from Season 4 and "The Gate" from Season 2.

Some of the titles appear to add fresh elements to the "Stranger Things" universe. "The Turnbow Trap" likely connects to a Hawkins-based business, Turnbow Land Development & Realty, which series co-creator Ross Duffer hinted at by sharing a billboard in Upside Down style on Instagram in March. Meanwhile, "Shock Jock" probably refers to WSQK, a radio station that seems to play a role in the season, as suggested in Duffer's previous posts.

Another intriguing title is "Escape From Camazotz," likely a nod to Madeleine L'Engle's iconic sci-fi novel "A Wrinkle in Time", where Camazotz is a planet oppressed by dark forces, the Black Thing and IT. What Camazotz might represent within the world of "Stranger Things" and who might be attempting to escape it, are yet to be revealed.

The most pleasing revelation from the video is perhaps that the upcoming season is set in the fall of 1987, marking four years since the events of Season 1 — which originally premiered eight years ago in 2016.

The "Stranger Things" social media pages shared various behind-the-scenes photos from the new season, featuring cast members Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder.