Warner Music set to make Edith Piaf’s animated biopic via AI

Warner Music Entertainment and Seriously Happy are collaborating on a groundbreaking AI-animated biopic about Edith Piaf, with approval from her estate. This project, named "Edith", aims to depict Piaf's rise to fame, showcasing her as a symbol of female empowerment.

The film utilises advanced AI technology to recreate Piaf's voice and image, drawing from extensive voice clips and images to bring authenticity to the storytelling.

The 90-minute film, set in Paris and New York from the 1920s to the 1960s, will uncover previously unknown aspects of Piaf's life, highlighting her spirit, achievements, and performances. Recordings of her original songs, like "La Vie en rose" and "Non, je ne regrette rien" will be used, with archival footage of Piaf from TV performances and interviews, stage shows, and her personal library to help bring authenticity to the visual storytelling.

According to Warner Music France CEO Alain Veille, this film honours Edith Piaf's legacy while using modern technology respectfully. The project aims to connect with new audiences and inspire a younger generation of fans. The filmmakers, in collaboration with Piaf's estate, aim to convey messages that Piaf would want to share with today's youth, focusing on her resilience and the timeless relevance of her story.

Executors of Piaf's Estate, Catherine Glavas, and Christie Laume, expressed their touching experience with the technology, noting that the animation captures Piaf's joyful personality and unwavering spirit. Despite her passing in 1963, Piaf remains a cultural icon, known for her enduring impact and musical legacy.