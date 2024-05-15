Urvashi Rautela stuns in pink gown, dons bejeweled headband

Urvashi Rautela, known for her love of ruffled dresses, consistently turns heads with her unique outfits at Cannes. Last year, she made headlines with her blue and white gown, accessorized with striking blue lips. This year, the actress chose a fuchsia pink signature ruffled attire designed by Khaled & Marwan, an haute couture fashion house based in Beirut, Lebanon. She shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Festival de Cannes 2024 opening ceremony with my ultimate fav Meryl Streep."

Her strapless outfit of the day featured a plunging neckline adorned with rhinestones along the edges. Rautela enhanced her look with a bejeweled headband that complemented her golden brown locks, adding an extra touch of glamour.

The dress boasted a flowy bottom with a thigh-high slit and a sleek, ruffled outline. Rautela accessorised with sheer, self-worked hand gloves and a large, pink-hued ruffled collar, adding a sassy touch to her ensemble. She opted for subtle makeup, featuring classy eyeliner, soft pink eyeshadow, and a soft-toned lipstick. Her sleek hairdo, adorned with a bejeweled headband, was complemented by two diamond bracelets and a pair of elegant diamond earrings, bringing a polished final touch to her appearance.

The "Love Dose" actor is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival. She made her debut at Cannes in 2022 during the poster launch of her Tamil debut film, "The Legend". The following year, she returned to the festival and attended the premiere of "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny."

Last year, Rautela faced controversy when private jewellery consultant Arundhati De-Sheth criticized her for wearing what was purported to be a replica of the iconic "alligator necklace" by Cartier, originally made in 1975 for Mexican actress María Félix.

In an Instagram Story, De-Sheth shared a picture of the original necklace and commented, "Going to Cannes in France, home of Cartier, and then wearing a poor, shoddy, sad, ugly copy of a historic piece allegedly representing our nation and pretending to be wearing the real thing." She tagged Rautela's team, expressing disappointment in the choice and suggesting other unique treasures from India could have been worn instead.

Rautela's team did not provide clarification on the authenticity of the necklace. Speaking to Brut India, Rautela dismissed the critics and implied the necklace was indeed real. She remarked, "I wasn't aware of this, but I got to know that it was worn by Monica Bellucci back in 2006 at Cannes. I had absolutely no idea about it."