‘Toofan’ sees record advance ticket sales ahead of Eid premiere

Shakib Khan's latest film, "Toofan", is set to premiere on Eid-ul-Azha, and advance ticket sales began 10 days prior to the release. Remarkably, 40 percent of tickets for the initial days have already been sold.

Samina Islam, chairman of Roots Cineclub in Sirajganj, shared the exciting news with Channel i Online. She announced that advance ticket sales for the movie started immediately after its release was confirmed by Roots Cineclub.

"We are the first in Bangladesh to take this initiative," she remarked. "This approach has significantly boosted the film's promotion. Additionally, we have introduced a special 'Collectable Cloth Ticket' for Eid day, featuring director Rafi's signature. Those who purchase these tickets on Eid will have the opportunity to meet and chat with Rafi during his visit to the cinema hall."

She further mentioned that the audience has shown considerable interest in "Toofan." Due to popular demand, 40 percent of the tickets for Eid day and the subsequent days have already been sold.

"Social media plays a significant role in movie promotion, and 'Toofan' has been a hot topic of discussion online. Considering this, we believe the film will receive many positive outcomes and have been optimistic about it from the very beginning."

Advance ticket sales for "Toofan" have also begun at the air-conditioned miniplex, Cinescope, in Narayanganj. According to hall officials, the release has sparked interest not only among regular cine lovers but also among a significant number of infrequent visitors. Ticket sales for the opening day are already underway.

Director Raihan Rafi stated that the release of advance tickets was in response to audience demand. Cineplex, Blockbuster, Lion, and other theatres are also expected to begin advance ticket sales within a day or two, which should alleviate the rush to watch "Toofan" starting from Eid day.

Earlier, the release of Shakib Khan's teaser and two songs revealed a new side of the star to the audience. Since then, social media has been buzzing, with fans predicting that it's only a matter of time before Shakib Khan reaches new heights with "Toofan".

The film also features Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Gazi Rakayet and Chanchal Chowdhury, among others. Shakib Khan takes on the role of a gangster in this action-packed film.