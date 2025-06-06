Tom Cruise earns Guinness World Record for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise earned a Guinness World Record during the filming of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" by performing 16 parachute jumps with a burning chute for the movie's dramatic plane sequence.

That's right—Cruise risked his life by leaping from a plane 16 times while his parachute was on fire. Paramount celebrated the achievement by releasing a new behind-the-scenes video highlighting the daring aerial stunt.

"Tom isn't just portraying action heroes—he truly is one," said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, in a statement. "Much of his success comes from his unwavering commitment to authenticity and constantly redefining what's possible for a leading actor. We're proud to honor his incredible bravery with this new Guinness World Record."

Cruise and the stunt team spent several weeks training for the intense sequence in Drakensberg, South Africa, before ascending over 75,000 feet in a helicopter. During the stunt, the actor leapt with a burning parachute, released it mid-air, and deployed a backup chute. In some takes, Cruise wore a 50-pound Snorri camera rig to capture close-up shots of the blazing action, according to the outlet.

A behind-the-scenes featurette showcased all 16 takes, following a walkthrough of the stunt with the crew. "We're going to approach this wisely. I'm not suggesting we be reckless. We don't take unnecessary risks… obviously," Cruise said, as reported by Deadline.

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen. Tom Cruise returns as the iconic Ethan Hunt, with "The Final Reckoning" promising a gripping conclusion to the "Mission: Impossible" saga after eight films.

At the conclusion of 2023's "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning", Ethan Hunt is racing to stop a powerful AI known as The Entity from causing global chaos and falling into the wrong hands.

Alongside Tom Cruise, the film features a star-studded cast: Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the deadly assassin Paris, according to the outlet.