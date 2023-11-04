Tasnia Farin in awe of Chanchal's performance in 'Padatik'

Tasnia Farin is having the time of her life vacationing around the beautiful vicinities of London. Amidst her wanderlust escapades, the artiste in her took her to Birmingham where she got to watch the premiere show of Chanchal Chowdhury starrer "Padatik".

Yesterday, the actress posted a Facebook status where she shared a selfie with the "Hawa" star.

"On Thursday, I had the wonderful opportunity to watch 'Padatik' for the first time in Birmingham. Interestingly, when I was in Kolkata to promote my film 'Aaro Ek Prithibi', Chanchal Bhai was shooting for 'Padatik'. It's nice to see how life makes a full circle," read her post.

"An exceptional work by Srijit da where he beautifully crafted Mrinal Sen's life and work masterfully on the big screen. He has portrayed not only Mrinal Sen's life but also highlighted

his style of directing, cinema, philosophy, and ideals in the film. The audience will get to witness Chanchal Bhai in a unique avatar that they have never seen before," added the actress.

"Another groundbreaking performance with so many nuances and vulnerability. Kudos to the whole team. Can't wait for it to be released in theatres next year," concluded Farin.

Last month, both Chanchal Chowdhury and Tasnim Farin won the Critics Award for Best Actor and Actress respectively for their riveting performances in Syed Ahmed Shawki's" Karagar".