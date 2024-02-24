Tamim Mridha shares wedding pictures, reveals his soulmate

Love always finds its way, a truth vividly manifested in the life of actor and YouTuber Tamim Mridha.

Photo: Collected

Tamim Mridha has found his life companion in Raisa Islam, who has completed her studies in law. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Mirpur, surrounded by cherished friends and family.

Photo: Mesmerise Photography

After a courtship of one and a half years, the couple embraced the next chapter in their relationship by completing their akdh ceremony in Mirpur DOHS central masjid.

Photo:Collected

Tamim and Raisa had known each other for over a year and a half, when their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship. Despite their deepening connection, Tamim wished to keep their love story private prior to getting married.

Photo: Mesmerise Photography

In 2019, Tamim Mridha got married to Fairose Yesmin after nearly eight years of dating. Despite this, he chose not to publicly disclose details about his divorce.

Photo: Mesmerise Photography

The actor shared pictures from his engagement and shared the reason why he never went public with the divorce. "To all my audience , I am very happy to inform you that I am about to start a new journey with Raisa Islam. The relationship I was with in the past has broken up long ago," said the actor.

"I never wanted to disclose my private matters in public since these are very sensitive topics. you must pray for us that Allah will keep us well in the coming days, your prayers are our path," added the actor.

Tamim Mridha not only pursued a career in acting but also worked in a textile company. Additionally, he has showcased his musical talents by releasing songs on his YouTube channel. The versatile actor has been featured in various dramas and web series.