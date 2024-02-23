TV & Film
Adhora Khan introduces her fiancée on his birthday
Photos: Taken from Adhora Khan's social handles.

Actress Adhora Khan stepped into the limelight with her longtime beau, Faisal Khan, on the occasion of his birthday today.

Despite her occasional admissions of affection, Adhora Khan has maintained a discreet stance regarding her relationship with Faisal, never bringing him into the public eye until now. Notably, while Faisal is considered family by the actress, their public appearances together have been non-existent.

In a recent statement to Independent Digital, she confirmed their longstanding arrangements for marriage with both families' blessings, while the engagement formalised back in 2013.

Speaking about her partner, Adhora shared, "His name is Faisal. We got to know each other through family. That's how the relationship is. He's currently in Canada, working as a network engineer. Additionally, he serves as a lecturer at a university, and he's also authored several books in the field of networking."

"We are yet to finalise our marriage plans," she added.

The actress also shared that she would often fly to Canada during flexible schedules and visit different countries with her partner.

