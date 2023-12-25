Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan ties the knot

Arbaaz Khan has finally found love again with his girlfriend Sshura Khan. The couple tied the knot amidst the presence of their close ones at Arpita Khan's house.

Actor Arbaaz Khan and Make-up Artist Sshura's wedding was a low key event. The nikaah ceremony concluded with the presence of the entire family, including brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and son Arhaan Khan.

Close friend Raveena Tandon, who shares a strong bond with the bride Sshura Khan, attended the ceremony alongside her daughter, Rasha Tandon. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were also present.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan crossed paths on the set of his recent film "Patna Shukla".

The actor, formerly married to Malaika Arora, declared their separation in March 2016 and finalised their divorce on May 11, 2017, after 19 years of marriage since 1998.

Meanwhile, Sshura, a Bollywood makeup artist, has collaborated closely with Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.