Is Sydney Sweeney the next Bond girl?

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney is reportedly in the running for a role in the upcoming installment of the 'James Bond' franchise.

If all goes well, she may take on the coveted role of the next Bond girl, according to a report by Female First UK.

The 27-year-old star, best known for her work in "Euphoria", is said to be director Denis Villeneuve's top choice for the film. Villeneuve, who was recently announced as the director of the next Bond movie, is believed to be impressed by her talent and appeal to younger audiences—a factor seen as essential to modernising the long-running series. Sweeney also has the support of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, following the company's acquisition of creative control over the franchise from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

A source told The Sun on Sunday, "Sydney is currently the leading contender. Denis sees her as incredibly gifted and believes her popularity with younger fans could help refresh the franchise."

The source added that the two have spent time together and Villeneuve admires her rapid rise in the industry. "Sydney combines athleticism and femininity, making her a natural fit for the physical demands and legacy of the Bond girl role."

According to Female First UK, Villeneuve has expressed his commitment to staying true to the spirit of the series while bringing a fresh vision. He said, "Some of my earliest memories of going to the movies involve James Bond. I watched them with my father, starting with Dr. No and Sean Connery. Bond is sacred to me. I plan to honour the tradition while paving the way for new stories."

Mike Hopkins of Amazon MGM added, "Denis has a track record of crafting immersive worlds and compelling characters. His vision will take James Bond to exciting new heights."

Sydney Sweeney, now one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses, has stated she is eager to take on roles that push her boundaries.