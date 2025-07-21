TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:19 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Amazon eyes Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson for next ‘James Bond’ film

Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:19 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:12 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:19 PM
Amazon eyes Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson for next ‘James Bond’ film
Photo: Collected

The hunt for the next James Bond is heating up, with fresh contenders joining the long-running speculation around who will don the iconic tuxedo in the 26th instalment of the legendary franchise.

Following Daniel Craig's departure, industry veterans Aaron Taylor-Johnson (35), Idris Elba (52), and Henry Cavill (42) have consistently remained strong candidates for the coveted role. However, a new wave of younger British actors is reportedly gaining traction with the studio, adding a twist to the long-standing debate.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Variety, Amazon — now overseeing the Bond franchise — has set two key criteria for the next 007: the actor must be British and under 30. 

Among the names being floated are "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi (28), "Babygirl" actor Harris Dickinson (29), and "Spider-Man" alum Tom Holland (29). While Elordi is Australian, sources suggest Amazon may be willing to bend the rules, hinting he could be a frontrunner.

The upcoming film will be directed by Dune's Denis Villeneuve, signaling a bold and ambitious direction for the next chapter. With Amazon aiming for a 2028 release — or sooner if quality isn't compromised — an official casting announcement could arrive in the near future.

In related casting speculation, "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney is rumoured to be in the running for the next Bond girl. Though the suggestion has faced mixed reactions online, no official decisions have been confirmed. 

Superman
Read more

‘Superman’ still soars past box office rivals, tops $400m globally

With both legacy contenders and Gen Z favourites in the mix, the search for the next James Bond has taken an exciting turn.

Related topic:
James Bond movieAmazon James Bond movie
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Is Sydney Sweeney the Bond girl?

Is Sydney Sweeney the next Bond girl?

1w ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

মাইলস্টোন কলেজে বিমান বিধ্বস্ত: নিহত বেড়ে ২৭

আজ সকালে রাজধানীর ন্যাশনাল ইনস্টিটিউট অফ বার্ন অ্যান্ড প্লাস্টিক সার্জারিতে আয়োজিত এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে স্বাস্থ্য ও পরিবার কল্যাণ মন্ত্রণালয়ের প্রধান উপদেষ্টার বিশেষ সহকারী অধ্যাপক ডা. মো. সাইদুর...

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

মঙ্গলবারের এইচএসসি-সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিতের সিদ্ধান্ত: তথ্য উপদেষ্টা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে