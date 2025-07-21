Amazon eyes Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson for next ‘James Bond’ film

The hunt for the next James Bond is heating up, with fresh contenders joining the long-running speculation around who will don the iconic tuxedo in the 26th instalment of the legendary franchise.

Following Daniel Craig's departure, industry veterans Aaron Taylor-Johnson (35), Idris Elba (52), and Henry Cavill (42) have consistently remained strong candidates for the coveted role. However, a new wave of younger British actors is reportedly gaining traction with the studio, adding a twist to the long-standing debate.

According to Variety, Amazon — now overseeing the Bond franchise — has set two key criteria for the next 007: the actor must be British and under 30.

Among the names being floated are "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi (28), "Babygirl" actor Harris Dickinson (29), and "Spider-Man" alum Tom Holland (29). While Elordi is Australian, sources suggest Amazon may be willing to bend the rules, hinting he could be a frontrunner.

The upcoming film will be directed by Dune's Denis Villeneuve, signaling a bold and ambitious direction for the next chapter. With Amazon aiming for a 2028 release — or sooner if quality isn't compromised — an official casting announcement could arrive in the near future.

In related casting speculation, "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney is rumoured to be in the running for the next Bond girl. Though the suggestion has faced mixed reactions online, no official decisions have been confirmed.

With both legacy contenders and Gen Z favourites in the mix, the search for the next James Bond has taken an exciting turn.