‘Superman’ still soars past box office rivals, tops $400m globally

New releases fizzle as DC's rebooted hero dominates second weekend

James Gunn's "Superman" continues to rule the box office, collecting $57.3 million in North America over its second weekend and holding the No. 1 spot globally. Despite a 54% drop in domestic earnings—a typical second-week dip for summer blockbusters—the DC reboot flexes solid staying power and now boasts a worldwide total of over $400 million.

None of the weekend's new releases— "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "Smurfs", or "Eddington"—came close to dethroning the "Man of Steel", who remains the clear audience favourite. With strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews behind it, "Superman" is inching toward the billion-dollar benchmark. It's a promising sign for Warner Bros. and DC Studios, which have a lot riding on this film as the foundation of their ambitious 10-year plan to reboot the franchise after the collapse of the DC Extended Universe.

"Superman" stars David Corenswet in the titular role and comes with a hefty $225 million price tag. But with the current momentum, profitability looks well within reach. For Gunn and co-head Peter Safran, the film marks a crucial first step in reshaping the studio's superhero legacy.

Newcomers fall short

Meanwhile, the weekend's two major debuts underperformed. Sony's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" brought in $13 million—decent for its $18 million budget, but lackluster for a horror property with brand recognition. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, this reboot is set 27 years after the 1997 original but failed to generate significant buzz.

Paramount's latest Smurfs reboot, featuring Rihanna as the voice of "Smurfette", opened to just $11 million and poor critical reception. With a dismal 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film landed in fourth place, struggling to gain traction among families or longtime fans.

Older hits hold ground

While new titles faltered, previously released blockbusters continued to draw crowds. "Jurassic World: Rebirth" claimed second place with $23.4 million in its third weekend, showing impressive endurance for a legacy franchise. Meanwhile, "F1: The Movie", the Brad Pitt-led racing drama from Apple Studios and Warner Bros., remains a top international performer. Now in its fourth weekend, it has reached $460.8 million worldwide.

The real test for "Superman" comes next weekend with the release of Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" from Disney—a heavyweight showdown that will likely define the mid-summer box office race.