‘The Odyssey’ was the job of a lifetime, says Tom Holland

Tom Holland is opening up about his experience working on Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic "The Odyssey", calling it the most rewarding role of his career so far. In a recent interview with GQ, the "Spider-Man" actor described the project as "exciting, different, and the best experience" he's ever had on a film set.

"It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt," Holland said. "Working with Chris and Emma Thomas was absolutely fantastic. They're truly the best in the business, and witnessing their process up close was unforgettable."

Based on Homer's legendary epic, "The Odyssey" follows Odysseus, King of Ithaca, on his treacherous journey home after the Trojan War. The film, set to release on July 17, 2026, boasts a star-studded ensemble including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and others.

Holland also shared his admiration for his co-stars. "Matt and Anne have always been heroes of mine. To share scenes, learn from them, and become friends—it's a dream. I came to set every day with purpose, and I'm incredibly grateful Chris gave me that chance."