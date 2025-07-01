Unilever acquires company that sold Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap

Unilever has recently announced its acquisition of Dr. Squatch, a men's personal care brand known for its viral marketing and natural grooming products, including a soap line once made famous by a collaboration involving actress Sydney Sweeney.

According to a press release by Unilever, the company signed an agreement to purchase Dr. Squatch from Summit Partners, a growth equity firm. While financial terms remain undisclosed, the deal signals Unilever's continued strategy of expanding into premium and fast-growing categories, particularly in men's grooming.

Dr. Squatch, which started as a direct-to-consumer brand, rose to prominence through its eccentric, humour-driven marketing and influencer partnerships. Its viral campaigns, including the limited-edition 'Sydney Sweeney bathwater' soap, became cultural talking points and helped build a devoted customer base online. The brand offers a range of natural soaps, deodorants, hair and skincare products, primarily distributed in North America and Europe.

Unilever's President of Personal Care, Fabian Garcia, described the acquisition as a strategic complement to the company's men's care portfolio, adding that the brand's success in digital engagement and product quality would be key in scaling its global presence.

Josh Friedman, CEO of Dr. Squatch expressed optimism about joining Unilever, calling it an opportunity to expand the brand internationally while remaining focused on its mission of promoting men's wellness.

The transaction is expected to close later in the year, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, as per a press release by Unilever.