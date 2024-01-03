TV & Film
Steven Yeun departs from Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' film
Photo: Variety

Steven Yeun, the renowned Hollywood actor, is no longer associated with the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film "Thunderbolts". The official announcement of the movie took place at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022, and it revolves around a group of Marvel antiheroes and supervillains.

As reported by entertainment news source Deadline, Steven Yeun departed from the project because of scheduling conflicts caused by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes in 2023, which affected the production of the film.

Yeun, recognised for his roles in "The Walking Dead" series and films like "Okja", "Minari", and "Nope" secured a significant part in the Marvel Studios movie in February of last year.

The cast of "Thunderbolts" will include a group of actors comprising Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jake Schreier, renowned for his work on "Paper Towns", is set to direct the movie, with its anticipated release slated for July 2025.

In Marvel Comics, the Thunderbolts represent a group composed of villains, anti-heroes, and reformed criminals.

Yeun was last featured in the Netflix series "Beef", where he co-starred alongside Ali Wong. His upcoming projects include "Micky 17", directed by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson, as well as "Love Me", in which he will appear alongside Kristen Stewart.

