‘Spider-Man’ universe: Nicolas Cage returning as Noir?

To say that the "Spider-Man" universe at least has Madame Web is basically acknowledging that the web-slinger expanse has very little. As the Dakota Johnson movie is tanking at the box office, at least it's showering the fans with some chuckle-worthy promotions headed by the campy film's 'aloof' main star, who never fails to channel her fun, dry humour to the best of her abilities. While this comedy evokes tears of heartbrokenness amongst Spidey fans, some other things are also falling apart in this pillar of madness.

As Tom Holland's "Spider-Man 4" slips further into the abyss of oblivion with no release date in sight, other developments around his fellow else-world webheads are working up a storm.

The Ankler has reported that Nicolas Cage is in "serious talks" to reprise his role as the brooding '30s detective counterpart of the friendly neighbour wall-crawler. Official confirmations on the matter are awaited.

Cage had previously voiced the grizzled character in "Into the Spider-Verse". The upcoming series is expected to be set in 1930s NYC. If this claim were to be confirmed in the future, it would be quite a feat to witness the Academy Award winner claiming the web-slinger spot at the age of 60. It's still unclear how this would finally shape into existence - if he's to take on the character for good or once again jump into voicing some heavy-weighted soliloquies.

WGA strikes may have been on the road to achieving some promising results, but they also ultimately resulted in some unfair unravelings for certain projects. Silk was meant to be another live-action "Spider" universe spin-off pushed by MGM+ / Amazon Studios.

However, now that the scene has finally settled down around those processions, the anticipated Spider Society series' writers room has been scrapped by Amazon. Initial reports from Deadline had claimed that the Silk Writers Room would be in session mid to late January, but sources are stating otherwise now.

The show was based on the Korean-American character Cindy Moon, who supposedly shares the same radioactive spider bite as Peter Parker. The Ankler report also suggests that the show's writers room had already stitched up some episodes' narratives before the Writers Guild of America strike opened.

Even though WGA had eventually sent Amazon a solemn reminder that "their failure to recommence a number of writing rooms after the strike is a violation of the Strike Termination Agreement (STA) between the WGA and AMPTP", the word on this show's future seems quite bleak at the moment.

On the flip side, yet another claim highlights the possibility of the "Spider-Man" spinoff being reworked for "male-skewing audiences". "The Walking Dead" alum Angela Kang was originally developing this Amazon series, with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller joining in on the promising project. While it could've been safely assumed that this series was headed in the right direction, given its showrunners' weighty reputation, the aura has disappointingly deflated.

Pushing the sad news aside, let's embark on the up-moving trajectory of this rollercoaster. While Sony has churned out numerous disappointing "Spider-Man" experiments, it took flight with Miles Morales' stunning animated storyline.

The 2024 Annie Awards were held on February 17, and this event became the sacred ground that granted the Sony Pictures Animation film seven honours. The superhero animated flick topped the show with its unflinching Best Feature victory.